Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 114 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.