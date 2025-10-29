Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,900 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,135,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

