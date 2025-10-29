Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $60.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

