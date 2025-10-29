18,175 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in YETI by 4,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

YETI Stock Down 0.7%

YETI stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

