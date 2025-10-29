Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 197,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,584,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4%

MCHP stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

