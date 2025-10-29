Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 141.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 159.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

