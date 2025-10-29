Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $175,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,891 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $73,699,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

