Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 529,701 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF $RING

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 4.04% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $60,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RING. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 736.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3%

RING opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $72.74.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

