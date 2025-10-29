Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $270,000 in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,966,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 129,961 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,798,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,845 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $19,977,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 205,634 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $695.99 million, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

