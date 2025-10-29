Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $370,000 in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter worth about $45,650,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 354.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 679,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter worth about $12,101,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

In related news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,362.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

