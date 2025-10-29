AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of AAON by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AAON by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in AAON by 11.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 1.6%

AAON opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.05. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $144.07.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AAON from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

