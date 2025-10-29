Rossby Financial LCC Purchases 978 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,018.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $205.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.