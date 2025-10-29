Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of KMI opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

