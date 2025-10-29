Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $4,746,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,001.50. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total transaction of $9,393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 349,435 shares of company stock valued at $144,451,272 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $415.34 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $459.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.57 and a 200 day moving average of $334.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

