Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,803.82 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,980.10 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,882.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.