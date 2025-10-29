Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,360 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.