Black Hills (BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $439.9630 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 42.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Black Hills by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.