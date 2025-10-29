Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 92,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.83. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $220.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

