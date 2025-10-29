Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.22 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $239.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

