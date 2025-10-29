4,450 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,712.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 422,276 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $19,319,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $14,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,467,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $6,651,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.58. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $65.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.