Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $223,000 in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 98,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

