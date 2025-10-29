Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 937 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

