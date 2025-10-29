Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 2,563 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Northwest Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

