Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 12,803 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Northwest Financial Advisors cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

