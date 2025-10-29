Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.61% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 56,429 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JAVA opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

