Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 1,383 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northwest Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.11 and its 200-day moving average is $321.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

