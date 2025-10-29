Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,943,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,039,000 after buying an additional 605,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after buying an additional 324,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $339.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

