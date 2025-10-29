Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,671 Shares of Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,684,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 222,165.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 97,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 751,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,985,000 after buying an additional 66,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

