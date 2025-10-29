Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

