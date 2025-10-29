Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after buying an additional 763,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE TSN opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

