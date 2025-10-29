TMT General Partner Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,447,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,903,000. Pony AI makes up about 99.3% of TMT General Partner Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Washington University bought a new position in Pony AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of PONY stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PONY

About Pony AI

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.