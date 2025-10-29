Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.