Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 459 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,494,337.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,881.20. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,364 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,899 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

