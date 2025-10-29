JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

