158,256 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 158,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 300,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,909,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 156,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.