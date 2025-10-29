Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. CRH accounts for 1.0% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 29.4% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

CRH Trading Down 0.9%

CRH stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

