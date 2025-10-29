Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2,185.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,175 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

