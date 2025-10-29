Q1 EPS Forecast for Winnebago Industries Raised by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the RV manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara E. Armbruster acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,320 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

