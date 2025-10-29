Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nokia’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia in a report issued on Friday, October 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Nokia Stock Up 22.2%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Nokia by 3.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 195,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.8% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,473,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

