Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for Gentherm Q2 Earnings

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $386.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.83 on Monday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 332.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,423.12. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.