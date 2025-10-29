FY2026 EPS Estimates for Moderna Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($7.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.73). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2027 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

