Analysts Set Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) PT at $24.80

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.0%
BNTC opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a current ratio of 54.67.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
