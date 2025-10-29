Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $34.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.0667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after buying an additional 3,333,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after buying an additional 702,418 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,766,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 1,116,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after buying an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

