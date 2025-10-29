Analysts Offer Predictions for HFWA Q4 Earnings

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFWA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $23.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 27,871.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

