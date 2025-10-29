William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GE Vernova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.86. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GE Vernova’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $570.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.09. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.