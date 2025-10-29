B. Riley Predicts Stronger Earnings for Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.78 on Monday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 254,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.