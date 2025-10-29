Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.47. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.65.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.26.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

