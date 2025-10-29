Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $9.17

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.1667.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.75. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,026.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

