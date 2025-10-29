Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $46.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.8125.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,767 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,759,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,842,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 318,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,460,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,232,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 652,257 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

