Biogen (BIIB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $2.3356 billion for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIIB opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.94.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 64.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 172.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

